Core profitability a bother for PNB

PNB is a targeting credit growth in the range of 13-14% in Q4 to be led by healthy increase in retail, agricultural and MSME (RAM) portfolio. RAM portfolio is proposed to be increased to 60% of the loan book from the current level of 56% at the end of Q3. The bank has investments in excess of SLR at ₹1 trillion that can be liquidated, if necessary, to fund the loan book, which helps in avoiding the need for raising expensive term deposits aggressively.