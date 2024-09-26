Are PNB investors worried about QIP-led dilution?
Summary
- PNB’s shares have been falling ever since the capital raising plans became known with the June quarter results. Though the results were good, the stock has corrected by about 15% from the post-result peak.
MUMBAI :
Sometimes corporates are better off raising money when they can rather than when they need. Punjab National Bank Ltd (PNB), India’s second-largest public sector bank after State Bank of India Ltd (SBI) in terms of total business and deposits, seems to have followed that logic.