But much of this profit comes from forbearance as the bank’s bad loan pile declined and slippages were suppressed due to moratorium. Ergo, the need for provisioning reduced. The bank released metrics for the merged entity after swallowing Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India. Its outstanding provisions fell by 1.5% during the June quarter. Profit before tax was down a massive 65%.

There are two signs that show PNB may have a tough time hacking down its bad loans despite forbearance.

One sign of trouble is the lender’s own forecast on credit costs. PNB expects credit costs to remain around 2.5% for FY21, similar to the level in the June quarter. This means that recoveries and upgrades won’t be enough to offset slippages. Indeed, an economic recession would mean that opportunities for loan recoveries are thin. The only recoveries possible are from insolvency cases once they conclude.

Fresh slippages would obviously be suppressed given that the bank would implement a one-time restructuring scheme once the moratorium ends this month.

That brings us to the fact that 14% of the bank’s loan book is already bad and a third of the rest of the book is under moratorium. PNB has guided that 5-6% of its loan book may be restructured. But this forecast is fraught with risks. To be sure, the final figure would depend on the contours of the scheme that the expert committee under K.V. Kamath prescribes, said S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, managing director of the bank.

But the odds are high of the lender witnessing a higher percentage of its loan book going under restructuring. For instance, the bank has already restructured micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) loans worth ₹1300 crore under the existing dispensation. Despite this, about 14% of its MSME book has already turned bad. Rao said that MSME would not be a major contributor to fresh restructuring. What’s more is that more than half could be large corporate loans, he said. A quarter of its corporate loans are under moratorium.

Analysts have already flagged off the high bad loan ratios along with a high moratorium level. Both Morgan Stanley and Jefferies India Pvt Ltd have an underperform rating on the stock. The bank is gearing up for raising capital in the second half of this fiscal year. But more than capital, PNB needs to lend to good borrowers. This looks extremely tough in the current year.

