PNB’s asset quality is on thin ice even with forbearance

That brings us to the fact that 14% of the bank’s loan book is already bad and a third of the rest of the book is under moratorium. PNB has guided that 5-6% of its loan book may be restructured. But this forecast is fraught with risks. To be sure, the final figure would depend on the contours of the scheme that the expert committee under K.V. Kamath prescribes, said S. S. Mallikarjuna Rao, managing director of the bank.