MUMBAI: One step forward and two steps back. That seems to be Punjab National Bank’s saga.

The public sector lender reported a net loss of ₹697 crore for the March quarter. That quarter was spent in adjusting for merger with two other public sector banks which meant loan growth was negligible.

PNB swallowed Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India through a merger process last year, becoming the second largest public sector lender. Net profit for FY20 was a mere ₹336 crore. March quarter results do not include that of the other two banks.

Despite a bad year, PNB still looked healthier than before. That is because FY19 was a debilitating year after the bank was swindled of $2 billion by jeweller Nirav Modi. PNB has begun to heal from the fraud, after having provided for it and taking an unprecedented yearly loss on its chin.

Comparing FY20 with FY19 for PNB would be inappropriate given the incidence of fraud.

So has the lender come out of the woods?

Hardly so because PNB’s operating profit was barely enough to cover for provisions in FY20. Loan growth was abysmally low at 1.1% and the bank still reported elevated slippages for the year. The outbreak of pandemic is also bound to make the current year challenging. The management has guided for a loan growth of 6% for the current year and has said it has enough capital to meet this.

But PNB has a large legacy stressed loan book. The moratorium that 30% of its borrowers availed in lieu of the pandemic makes the outlook on asset quality uncertain.

That said, the management has alluded to many silver linings this year despite the pandemic. In a press meet on Saturday, managing director S S Mallikarjuna Rao said that the bank aims to contain fresh bad loans to ₹20,000 crore in FY21. Slippages totalled ₹18,235 crore in the previous year. The bank also hopes to recover ₹6,000-8,000 crore during the year.

To be sure, the fourth quarter saw gross bad loans reduce as slippages fell sequentially. That shows PNB is fixing itself.

Meanwhile, a pandemic and the after effects of a merger mean that the lender would need all the help on capital to navigate FY21. The bank hopes to raise money from the market by the end of this year. With a capital adequacy ratio beefed up to 14.14% in FY20, the lender may well pull through.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated