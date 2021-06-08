PNB investors see no end in sight from bad loans

That said, the sharp fall in upgrades and recoveries offset this comfort. Further its special mention accounts (SMA), those where repayments are overdue by over a month, have increased. Restructured loans may not a big percentage of the book but they may not remain so. The regulator has allowed banks to restructure in FY22 as well with certain leeway and PNB may show an increase in this pile. The lender has an exposure of ₹1.26 trillion or 17% of its loan book to small businesses which are the most vulnerable. Small businesses account for 20% of the bad loan stock of the lender.