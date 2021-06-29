PNC Infratech ends FY21 well; strong order book to help ahead

To be sure, some analysts are upbeat about the company’s revenue prospects. “We further think that with a strong order book of Rs16,500 crore (including projects not included in the reported backlog) at end-FY21, PNC Infratech can deliver at least two years of strong revenue growth – significantly ahead of consensus estimates," said Nomura analysts in a report on 28 June. Note that the company’s order book works out to over three times FY21 revenues.