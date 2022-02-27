Global stock markets were pretty much set for a spree of interest rate hikes with the disappearance of the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic on global growth. But the escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict could put global central banks in a spot.

Last week, gold prices in the international market breached the crucial technical level of $1,900/ounce. Brent crude crossed the $100/barrel mark for the first time since 2014. With this, fears of crude-led inflation are rising. Amid the turmoil, some impact on global trade and financial systems is foreseen . The upshot: some central banks may now wait longer than others before raising interest rates as they may re-prioritize growth over inflation.

Simply put, the uncertainty on interest rates and other economic policy decisions could rise in the near term. Central banks may change their agenda if they see increasing effects on the growth outlook, said market analysts at Amundi Asset Management. “Central banks will have to deal with higher inflation at a time of rising risks on growth outlooks. However, a deterioration in the economic scenario will make it more difficult to act boldly. The risk of policy mistakes is rising," they said in their latest note to clients.

On Thursday, global equities saw a bloodbath with key Asian and developed markets tumbling more than 2–4% each. Fear gauge, the NSE India volatility index, jumped 30% on Thursday. The market mood was jittery given the crude-led inflation and its impact on monetary policy decisions. Indeed, there was some recovery in global equities on Friday, but against the backdrop of the crisis between the two countries, market experts warn of increased volatility in the near term.

“The Russia-Ukraine conflict injects fresh uncertainty for the global financial markets. While this is a risk event at this juncture, if the conflict goes beyond sanctions and more countries are drawn in, the impact on the global recovery and normalization path would be more tenuous," said Radhika Rao, senior economist at DBS Bank. That said, for now, Rao expects central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, to remain on the policy tightening path.

Note that some central banks in Asia have already raised rates. Some others such as the Bank of Korea and the Bank of Australia have kept their key lending rates unchanged. Among developed economies, the Bank of England raised its policy rate for the second time in early February. In the US, retail inflation touched a four-decade high in January, so market participants are expecting seven rate hikes this year, beginning March. In the case of India, the central bank left rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance.

The policy implications of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on India are less clear cut, said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics Ltd. “After all, a rise in inflation due to a supply shock would harm real incomes and dampen the economic recovery, which the RBI has been at pains to stress that it is still prioritizing," he said in a note to clients on 25 February. However, a sustained period of extremely high prices would hasten policy normalization, Shah added.

A widely held expectation among market experts is that after the state elections, prices of petrol and diesel may be revised higher and it is only then the actual impact of elevated crude prices on inflation may be understood. Apart from crude, a spill-over effect for trade could be material on certain agri-commodities such as sunflower oil, Rao cautioned.

Meanwhile, if crude prices remain elevated for a longer period, then earnings of companies in sectors using crude-based inputs, such as paint, cement and aviation, could be impacted.

