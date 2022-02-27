A Russian spanner in the rate hike cycle

Simply put, the uncertainty on interest rates and other economic policy decisions could rise in the near term. Central banks may change their agenda if they see increasing effects on the growth outlook, said market analysts at Amundi Asset Management. “Central banks will have to deal with higher inflation at a time of rising risks on growth outlooks. However, a deterioration in the economic scenario will make it more difficult to act boldly. The risk of policy mistakes is rising," they said in their latest note to clients.