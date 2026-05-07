Shares of Polycab India jumped over 7% on Thursday, also hitting a 52-week high of ₹8,991.50 despite 160 basis points year-on-year drop in its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda margin to 13.1%.
Polycab’s outlook brightens after FY26 market share gains
SummaryPolycab’s shares have gained 34% from their early April lows. Margin recovery with sustained revenue growth would be critical for the stock.
Shares of Polycab India jumped over 7% on Thursday, also hitting a 52-week high of ₹8,991.50 despite 160 basis points year-on-year drop in its March quarter (Q4FY26) Ebitda margin to 13.1%.
About the Author
Ashish Agrawal has been associated with Mint for the last two years and writes for the ‘Mark to Market’ column. He has done his master’s in business administration from IIM Calcutta, specialising in finance and operations. His previous experience includes stints with The Economic Times and JSW Steel, among others. He has over 15 years of experience in stock market research, analysis and writing, and has covered sectors such as metals and mining, oil and gas, power (including renewables), capital goods (including electronics).<br><br>Ashish is passionate about infrastructure sectors, which, he believes, are the strands that lift the entire economy. He was invited for a visit to France, by the Government of France, in recognition of his coverage of issues related to nuclear power. Besides, Ashish has considerable understanding of the Indian and global economy and is the author of a book, “Indian Economy & Business: Overview of Recent Trends & Events”. As a part of the enterprise risk management team at JSW Steel, he had conceptualised, proposed and developed a Risk Index for the enterprise to quantify and monitor all the risk factors, and take mitigating action as needed.
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