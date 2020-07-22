Polycab India’s Q1FY21 deeply impacted by covid-19; near-term recovery seen slow

The covid-19 lockdown severely impacted Polycab India Ltd’s June quarter results. The company, which operates in the organized cables and wires industry saw its consolidated revenues drop about 50% year-on-year to ₹977 crore.

Revenues from the wires and cables segment, which Polycab’s main revenue driver, fell almost 50%. Commenting on the wires and cables business, Polycab said, “Domestic sales were hampered by nationwide lockdown. Domestic distribution channel sales were half of last year while institutional business was impacted severely due to delays in order finalisation." It is encouraging that the housing wires business saw good traction in month of June, within the domestic distribution channel sales. Although, this could be owing to pent up demand and pre-stocking due to price hikes. As such, it remains to be seen whether the trend sustains going ahead.

The fast moving electrical goods segment, which is the second biggest revenue contributor for the company, did slightly better with revenues declining by about 43%.

Overall, adverse operating leverage meant earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margins contracted by a steep 560 basis points to 5.9% in the June quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Ebitda declined by 74%, comparatively faster than revenue growth, primarily because employee costs and other expenses declined at a relatively slower pace.

Polycab’s June quarter results were announced on Tuesday after market hours and the stock lost 3% in value on NSE on Wednesday. So far, shares of Polycab are as much as 30% away from its 52-week high seen on 24 February. The stock currently trades at a valuation multiple of 16.5 times trailing twelve month earnings. Even as valuations don’t seem pricey, near-term outlook is not hunky dory. According to analysts from ICICI Direct Research, “The demand recovery in core business (i.e. cable and wire business) in the next few quarters would be largely dependent on pick up in government expenditure and construction activities post relaxation from lockdown."

Meanwhile, some analysts are upbeat about the long-term prospects. “Focus on working capital management (inventory reduction, channel financing) and cost optimisation are a few strategic moves to keep Polycab on the sustainable growth path in the long run. ₹200 crore capex in building capacities and technology upgrading, even in a tough FY21, is a testimonial to this," said Ashish Poddar, research analyst at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers Ltd.

Even so, the subdued near-term outlook could well cap meaningful gains in the near future.

