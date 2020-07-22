Polycab India’s Q1FY21 deeply impacted by covid-19; near-term recovery seen slow

Polycab’s June quarter results were announced on Tuesday after market hours and the stock lost 3% in value on NSE on Wednesday. So far, shares of Polycab are as much as 30% away from its 52-week high seen on 24 February. The stock currently trades at a valuation multiple of 16.5 times trailing twelve month earnings. Even as valuations don’t seem pricey, near-term outlook is not hunky dory. According to analysts from ICICI Direct Research, “The demand recovery in core business (i.e. cable and wire business) in the next few quarters would be largely dependent on pick up in government expenditure and construction activities post relaxation from lockdown."