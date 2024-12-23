Polycab India is wired for growth and the stock reflects it
Summary
- With robust revenue growth, strategic capex plans, and premium valuations, Polycab India is poised to exceed its targets while navigating challenges in the FMEG segment.
For Polycab India Ltd, FY25 is shaping up to be a landmark year. Consolidated revenue for the half year ended September (H1FY25) surged nearly 26% year-on-year to approximately ₹10,200 crore. With this, Polycab is on track to achieve its revenue target a full year ahead of schedule. Under its Project LEAP initiative, the company had aimed to reach ₹20,000 crore in revenue by FY26. Polycab is now working on its next five-year goals, expected to be unveiled soon.