Polycab India is wired for growth and the stock reflects it

Unsurprisingly, Polycab’s shares are up over 40% since the beginning of this financial year. There is also optimism surrounding its ongoing capex plan that should aid future growth. Polycab’s capex for H1FY25 stood at ₹570 crore, in line with its annual guidance of approximately ₹1,100 crore for FY25 and FY26. The company is looking to enhance capacity in the wires and cables business to cater to the robust demand across sectors.