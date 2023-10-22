Polycab India rides a strong demand wave
Adding to the optimism is the cable-maker’s confidence that it can meet the FY26 revenue target of ₹20,000 crore possibly ahead of time.
In the past one year, Polycab India Ltd’s stock price has nearly doubled, as the company’s earnings grew consistently. Adding to the optimism is the cable-maker’s confidence that it can meet the FY26 revenue target of ₹20,000 crore possibly ahead of time. Polycab plans to revise its revenue growth guidance in the upcoming quarters, it said in the September quarter (Q2FY24) earnings call.
