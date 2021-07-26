Polycab Q1 performance hit by volatile raw material prices but outlook firm

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities too feel that the revenue growth should pick up from Q2. They say that Polycab missed the EBITDA estimate largely led by higher operational costs and inventory de-stocking in the channel for cables and wires. They have retained their 'add' rating as they see multiple earnings catalysts, including continuous efforts to improve distribution footprint in over 300 towns. The company’s guidance of 80-100 bps improvement in margins led by a cost rationalization mechanism, also keeps analysts optimistic, as does the ambitious growth target to reach Rs200 billion in revenues by FY2026.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}