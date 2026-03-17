Investors in Polycab India Ltd stock must brace for a softer March quarter (Q4FY26), potentially slowing what has otherwise been a standout year. Consolidated revenues for the first three quarters of FY26 (9MFY26) rose 30% year-on-year to ₹20,020 crore.
Polycab is getting wired for softer demand in the near-term
SummaryWhile disruptions arising because of the Middle East conflict are expected to hurt Polycab, the stock may remain range-bound until there is clearer evidence of volume recovery and margin expansion.
Investors in Polycab India Ltd stock must brace for a softer March quarter (Q4FY26), potentially slowing what has otherwise been a standout year. Consolidated revenues for the first three quarters of FY26 (9MFY26) rose 30% year-on-year to ₹20,020 crore.
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