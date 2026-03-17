Polycab is getting wired for softer demand in the near-term

Beyond that, volume recovery and market share expansion will depend largely on Polycab’s distribution strength and product strategy. The company has one of the largest distribution networks in the industry – over 4,500 distributors and 200,000 retail touchpoints across India. It is expanding further into tier-2 and tier-3 cities and also plans to raise marketing spends from 1.5% of B2C sales now to 3-5% to strengthen its brand.