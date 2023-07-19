Markets
Polycab shares ride high on robust Q1
Summary
- But given that shares of Polycab have risen by a massive 90% in the last one year, meaningful upsides appear capped hereon.
Shares of Polycab India Ltd. have surged nearly 10% over two days, hitting a 52-week peak of ₹4,325.15 apiece. This uptick was sparked by the company’s stronger than anticipated June quarter (Q1FY24) earnings, primarily propelled by its wires and cables business, which constituted 89% of its Q1 sales mix.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
×