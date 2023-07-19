Polycab shares ride high on robust Q1

Going ahead, Polycab’s earnings are likely to be buttressed by infrastructure and construction sectors. “We model Polycab to maintain strong earnings compound annual growth rate of 24.3% over FY23-25E led by healthy demand from B2B sectors and correction in commodity prices," said analysts at ICICI Securities in a report on 19 July. The broking firm also models value-for-money brand ‘Etira’ and premium brand ‘Hohm’ to be value drivers with improving maturity of these brands.