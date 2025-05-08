Polycab shone in FY25, but will investors stay plugged in?
SummaryA stellar Q4FY25 helped the company surpass its ₹20,000-crore revenue goal in FY25, a year ahead of schedule. But it faces increased competition in the domestic wires and cables market with the entrance of UltraTech Cement Ltd and Adani Group.
Polycab India Ltd surpassed its ₹20,000-crore revenue goal under Project Leap a year ahead of schedule, with FY25 consolidated revenue at ₹22,410 crore. While investors were anticipating this after revenue for the nine months to December (9MFY25) came in at ₹15,420 crore, stellar March-quarter (Q4FY25) results helped. Q4 revenue increased 25% year-on-year to ₹6,986 crore aided by a solid showing from the chief wires & cables (W&C) business, which saw domestic value growth of 27%.