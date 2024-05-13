Polycab stock is wired for growth, but risks of a shock persist
Summary
- Despite the company's strong prospects, investors should keenly monitor margins in the core business, the turnaround in the fast-moving electrical goods business, and any tax liabilities that may accrue in the coming year.
Polycab India Ltd’s shares are up 11% in the past two trading sessions, having hit a new 52-week high of ₹6,468.90 on Monday. The reason is simple. Investors are upbeat about the strong March quarter (Q4FY24), which saw the company gain market share and grow its volumes.