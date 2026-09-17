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Polycab stock may get relief in Q2 amid rising competition fears

Pallavi Pengonda
1 min read17 Sep 2026, 03:43 PM IST
That offers some insulation for now, even as the Street keeps a close watch on Ultravolt’s pricing and expansion.
That offers some insulation for now, even as the Street keeps a close watch on Ultravolt’s pricing and expansion.
Summary

Polycab may stay relatively insulated from Ultravolt’s entry for now. Its cables-heavy mix limits the immediate competitive risk, while firm copper prices and advance purchases ahead of expected price hikes could give Q2 revenue and volumes a lift.

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Polycab India Ltd is feeling the heat from UltraTech Cement Ltd's entry into wires and cables (W&C), with its shares down 7.5% since the latter launched Ultravolt on 3 September. Investors are worried about what rising competition could mean for Polycab’s 30-31% share of the organized market and its margins, though the immediate business impact may be limited.

Polycab India Ltd is feeling the heat from UltraTech Cement Ltd's entry into wires and cables (W&C), with its shares down 7.5% since the latter launched Ultravolt on 3 September. Investors are worried about what rising competition could mean for Polycab’s 30-31% share of the organized market and its margins, though the immediate business impact may be limited.

Ultravolt

Ultravolt aims to be the second largest player in wires by capacity, backed by an investment of 1,800 crore.

Ultravolt

Ultravolt aims to be the second largest player in wires by capacity, backed by an investment of 1,800 crore.

UltraTech’s initial push appears focused on wires, while cables, where entry barriers are higher, make a chunk of Polycab’s mix. That offers some insulation for now, even as the Street keeps a close watch on Ultravolt’s pricing and expansion.

Also Read | Polycab ready to go ‘all out’ as Birla enters wires and cables market

“Power transmission and industrial cables may require 2-4 years for pre-qualification whereas wire sales (B2C) may not counter material entry barriers,” said Jefferies India analysts, adding, “In this context, we foresee lower competitive risk for Polycab (cables is about 70-75% of its mix).”

For now, Polycab’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results are set to benefit from strong copper prices, a trend seen in Q1 as well. “From our interaction with Polycab, we infer: rising commodity prices could aid revenue growth in Q2; quarter-end surge in copper which could drive pre-buying in anticipation of price hikes and result in slightly higher volume growth QoQ,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities’ analysts in a report on 9 September. They pointed out that the margin could trend flat to slightly higher sequentially, but lower year-on-year.

Also Read | Polycab India’s Q1 growth is solid. Now volumes need a recharge

Polycab’s consolidated revenue rose 39% year-on-year in Q1FY27 to 8,210 crore. The W&C business contributed 87% of Q1 revenues, followed by 9.2% from fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) and the rest from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) vertical. However, W&C volume growth was in the low- to mid- single-digit, which was a bit of a sore spot. Overall, Ebitda margin fell 70 basis points to 13.8%, partly due to weak exports. This also means a recovery in exports in future, should support margin.

Also Read | Polycab is getting wired for softer demand in the near-term

Factoring recent losses, Polycab’s shares have gained 10% over the last year. The stock trades at almost 38 times estimated FY27 earnings, as per Bloomberg consensus. Better-than-expected Q2 results, especially on the volume growth front, may bring cheer.

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Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketPolycab stock may get relief in Q2 amid rising competition fears

Polycab stock may get relief in Q2 amid rising competition fears

Pallavi Pengonda
1 min read17 Sep 2026, 03:43 PM IST
That offers some insulation for now, even as the Street keeps a close watch on Ultravolt’s pricing and expansion.
That offers some insulation for now, even as the Street keeps a close watch on Ultravolt’s pricing and expansion.
Summary

Polycab may stay relatively insulated from Ultravolt’s entry for now. Its cables-heavy mix limits the immediate competitive risk, while firm copper prices and advance purchases ahead of expected price hikes could give Q2 revenue and volumes a lift.

Gift this article

Polycab India Ltd is feeling the heat from UltraTech Cement Ltd's entry into wires and cables (W&C), with its shares down 7.5% since the latter launched Ultravolt on 3 September. Investors are worried about what rising competition could mean for Polycab’s 30-31% share of the organized market and its margins, though the immediate business impact may be limited.

Polycab India Ltd is feeling the heat from UltraTech Cement Ltd's entry into wires and cables (W&C), with its shares down 7.5% since the latter launched Ultravolt on 3 September. Investors are worried about what rising competition could mean for Polycab’s 30-31% share of the organized market and its margins, though the immediate business impact may be limited.

Ultravolt

Ultravolt aims to be the second largest player in wires by capacity, backed by an investment of 1,800 crore.

Ultravolt

Ultravolt aims to be the second largest player in wires by capacity, backed by an investment of 1,800 crore.

UltraTech’s initial push appears focused on wires, while cables, where entry barriers are higher, make a chunk of Polycab’s mix. That offers some insulation for now, even as the Street keeps a close watch on Ultravolt’s pricing and expansion.

Also Read | Polycab ready to go ‘all out’ as Birla enters wires and cables market

“Power transmission and industrial cables may require 2-4 years for pre-qualification whereas wire sales (B2C) may not counter material entry barriers,” said Jefferies India analysts, adding, “In this context, we foresee lower competitive risk for Polycab (cables is about 70-75% of its mix).”

For now, Polycab’s September quarter (Q2FY27) results are set to benefit from strong copper prices, a trend seen in Q1 as well. “From our interaction with Polycab, we infer: rising commodity prices could aid revenue growth in Q2; quarter-end surge in copper which could drive pre-buying in anticipation of price hikes and result in slightly higher volume growth QoQ,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities’ analysts in a report on 9 September. They pointed out that the margin could trend flat to slightly higher sequentially, but lower year-on-year.

Also Read | Polycab India’s Q1 growth is solid. Now volumes need a recharge

Polycab’s consolidated revenue rose 39% year-on-year in Q1FY27 to 8,210 crore. The W&C business contributed 87% of Q1 revenues, followed by 9.2% from fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) and the rest from engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) vertical. However, W&C volume growth was in the low- to mid- single-digit, which was a bit of a sore spot. Overall, Ebitda margin fell 70 basis points to 13.8%, partly due to weak exports. This also means a recovery in exports in future, should support margin.

Also Read | Polycab is getting wired for softer demand in the near-term

Factoring recent losses, Polycab’s shares have gained 10% over the last year. The stock trades at almost 38 times estimated FY27 earnings, as per Bloomberg consensus. Better-than-expected Q2 results, especially on the volume growth front, may bring cheer.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Pallavi Pengonda

Pallavi Pengonda is a Senior Editor at Mint, where she leads the Mark to Market team. With over a deRead more

cade of experience at the publication, she is the authority on breaking down complex financial reports and tracing how big economic shifts actually ripple through the business world. From deep-dives into the oil and gas sector to the latest trends in retail and tech, she covers giants like Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever with a sharp, analytical eye. <br><br>Her path to journalism was a bit of a pivot. After earning her Master’s degree in Finance from Mumbai’s Welingkar Institute, an internship at the DNA newspaper changed everything. An editor there gave her some classic advice: "You’ll learn a ton, even if the pay doesn’t match." She took the leap, spent three years at DNA, and never looked back. <br><br>When she isn’t decoding the stock market to help readers make smarter investment moves, Pallavi keeps things low-key. You’ll likely find her recharging over the weekend with a good book, heading out for a long walk, or spending time at her easel painting.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsMark To MarketPolycab stock may get relief in Q2 amid rising competition fears
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