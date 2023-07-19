Wires and cables biz to do the heavy lifting for Polycab India1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Shares of Polycab have risen by 10% in the last two days with the stock scaling a new 52-week high of ₹4,325.15 apiece on Wednesday. Along with a solid Q1, the management commentary was also encouraging.
Consolidated revenue climbed 42% year-on-year thanks to its robust wires and cables business. This segment clocked 50-60% volume growth in Q1, translating into a 47% rise in revenue to ₹3,534 crore. Although a low base has helped to some extent, the performance bodes well for the company’s overall growth outlook.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×