Wires and cables biz to do the heavy lifting for Polycab India

“There is an increased possibility of Polycab meeting its revenue target much before FY26 on the back of robust execution by the company especially in the wires and cables business," said Harshit Kapadia, an analyst at Elara Securities (India). Polycab’s wires and cables segment formed about 90% of revenue in Q1, and the company is looking to capitalize on the strong demand environment here. It aims to introduce premium products and expand its presence in the international markets, which has a relatively better margin.