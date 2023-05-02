Ponniyin Selvan-2 (PS-2), the highly anticipated sequel to Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan-1 (PS-1), surpassed ₹100 crore mark in box office collections in its opening week, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

“Typically, collections fall by more than 50% on Monday for any movie, but for PS-2; fall was in the region of 19% presumably due to extended weekend," said a note from Prabhudas Lilladher dated 2 May.

PS-2 is the second film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in 1QFY24, following Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The line-up for Q1 includes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol-3 and The Kerala Story, which is set to release on 5 May.

Collections from these films may provide a short-term boost to the merged PVR stock. Also, a bigger balance sheet and improving cash flows make the combined entity a more valuable business model, note analysts

However, the recovery of Hindi language films remains a concern.

“We believe the Hindi film industry needs to build franchise-based content to revert to pre-Covid levels. Good quality content and scripts coupled with franchise- and tech (VFX)-driven films remain key drivers for Hindi content to come back on track," said analysts at Elara Securities (India) Private Ltd in a report dated 27 April.

Although key metrics of average ticket prices and spend per head have seen modest recoveries when compared with pre-pandemic levels, Elara analysts believe that a 3-4% hike in ticket and food prices is sustainable in the medium term. Hence, footfall recovery is a key factor for PVR's double-digit revenue growth.

For now, Elara has maintained a "Reduce" rating on PVR stock due to inconsistent Hindi content performance, lower ad revenue, and higher fixed costs.

As for PVR's March quarter earnings (Q4FY23), expectations are low. “Though January was excellent for the box office, the washout in terms of content success in February and March has led to Q4FY23 being weak for the combined entity. We expect Rs550 crore revenue, an Ebitda loss of ₹15.8 crore and a profit after tax loss of Rs97 crore for the quarter," Investec Capital Services (India) said in a report.

In the calendar year so far the PVR stock has declined around 15%.