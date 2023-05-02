Ponniyin Selvan-2 sets cash registers ringing, but problems remain for PVR1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Good quality content and scripts coupled with franchise- and tech (VFX)-driven films remain key drivers for Hindi content to come back on track
Ponniyin Selvan-2 (PS-2), the highly anticipated sequel to Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan-1 (PS-1), surpassed ₹100 crore mark in box office collections in its opening week, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.
