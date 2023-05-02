Ponniyin Selvan-2 sets cash registers ringing, but problems remain for PVR

As for PVR's March quarter earnings (Q4FY23), expectations are low. “Though January was excellent for the box office, the washout in terms of content success in February and March has led to Q4FY23 being weak for the combined entity. We expect Rs550 crore revenue, an Ebitda loss of ₹15.8 crore and a profit after tax loss of Rs97 crore for the quarter," Investec Capital Services (India) said in a report.