The stock’s poor returns mirror this nervousness – it’s down 14% this year while Nifty50 is up 12%. There is still little clarity on how severely new entrants will affect the incumbents, and that’s making it tricky for investors to gauge the sector’s outlook. “Our checks suggest that Birla Opus has had a slow start and has not gained much traction among prominent paint dealers (especially the top quartile). That said, it is a bit too early to discount/dismiss Grasim in our view," said a Kotak Institutional Equities report dated 17 July. “At this point, it is unclear to us whether acute competitive intensity will last for a few quarters or 2-3 years," it added.