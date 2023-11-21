Poor execution, higher debt may take wind out of SAIL’s plans

Another worry that seems to trouble investors is the possibility of SAIL’s margin taking a beating in the second half of FY24. The cost of coking coal, a key raw material for steelmakers, during Q2 stood at ₹23,000 per tonne, and management expects it to rise to ₹27,000 per tonne in Q3. Additionally, the domestic steel prices are under pressure. SAIL’s Ebitda margin after adjusting for rail price revision, expanded sequentially to 7.6% from 6.76% led by lower input costs. Having said that, implementation of expansion plans and debt levels are key monitorables.