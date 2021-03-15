Poor revenue growth, low margins take  sheen off  Kalyan  Jewellers IPO

Historically, jewellery companies, barring a few, have not made money for investors in India," says Arun Kejriwal, founder of Kejriwal Research and Investment Services Pvt. Ltd.

In this regard, it is interesting to see the experience of Warburg Pincus, which has made substantial investments in Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd. In October 2014, it invested ₹1,200 crore in the company at a per share price of roughly ₹59.6. It is now selling a part of its stake in the Indian jeweller’s initial public offering (IPO), which is priced at ₹86-87 per share.

View Full Image Not glittering

The compounded average return works out to just 6.1%. The private equity firm lowered its average acquisition price by investing another ₹500 crore in mid-2017 at a lower price. However, by and large, its returns have been poor thus far. At the time of Warburg’s first investment in FY15, news reports had said Kalyan aims to clock revenues worth ₹10,000 crore that year and increase its revenues to ₹25,000 crore in the next three years.

However, progress has been painfully slow. In financial year 2020, consolidated revenues were ₹10,100 crore. While the IPO market is hot right now and all issues are flying, some analysts have lamented over Kalyan Jeweller’s lack of revenue growth. Over FY18-FY20, the firm’s revenues have declined by 2% annually. The company attributes this to a weak financial year 2019 when financial performance was affected because of floods in south India.

“Kalyan’s revenue performance is disappointing to say the least. Plus, gold prices have increased meaningfully over time and this doesn’t reflect in revenues at all. Moreover, it’s worth noting that jewellery retailer Titan Co. Ltd has increased its revenues during this time," Kejriwal says. For perspective: Titan’s jewellery revenues have increased to about ₹17,300 crore in FY20 from ₹13,250 crore in FY18.

Also, the margins of Kalyan Jewellers are much lower than peers such as Titan. Earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin stood at less than 6% for FY20. In comparison, Titan’s margin stood about 11% in FY20.

Some analysts also raise concerns about the company’s balance sheet. “As against the industry trend of jewellery companies going in for gold metal loans (gold on lease), given their low cost and natural hedge, Kalyan is doing the opposite. We note that gold metal loans have declined from ₹1,950 crore in FY18 to ₹800 crore in 9MFY21. Net debt has increased from ₹1,100 crore to ₹2,300 crore, while gross borrowings, including gold metal loans, are ₹3,670 crore as in December 2020. Resorting to higher cost borrowings at interest rates of 3.5-11.8% shows weakness in the balance sheet to provide guarantees and deposits for gold metal loans," analysts at Prabhudas Lilladher said.

A thin silver lining is the relatively lower valuations. While Titan trades at 88 times FY20 earnings, Kalyan’s IPO is priced at 58 times FY20 earnings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via