Positive speciality portfolio outlook bodes well for Sun Pharma

Notably, strong India performance supports confidence in Sun Pharma. Domestic performance has continued to strengthen in the last few quarters. Analysts at MOFSL have raised their earnings estimate by 9% and 8% for FY22 and FY23, respectively, factoring in heightened demand due to covid, steady growth in the chronic segment, and recovery in the sub-chronic category in the domestic formulations segment. The benefit of an expanded field force in the domestic arena and improving traction in the global speciality portfolio also aid earnings.