Positives in the September manufacturing PMI data are too good to last

NEW DELHI: Business activity in India’s manufacturing sector continued to gain momentum in September. In fact, the seasonally adjusted headline IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) increased from 52 in August to 56.8 in September. This is the highest reading in over eight-and-a-half years. A reading above 50 indicates expansion and below the threshold indicates contraction.

Improvement in the health of India’s manufacturing industry was aided by increase in new orders both domestic and exports. As a result, business confidence regarding the future output among Indian manufacturers improved.

But one shouldn’t get carried away by these positives. Their sustenance is doubtful. Although the economy is gradually reopening, India is far from getting a grip on the pandemic. Latest official data shows that India's covid-19 count crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday. Globally, India is among the top three countries grappling with rising coronavirus caseloads.

The survey report says that the rate of expansion in new business inflows was fastest since early-2012. This could be in anticipation of better sales in the upcoming festive season. But the survey also pointed out employment has now decreased for six consecutive months. Uncertainty on incomes still looming, so it remains to be seen how the festive demand pans out. Even if festive sales meet expectations, poor employment prospects would weigh on demand recovery in the following months.

As for new export orders, this sub-index expanded for the first time in six months since covid-19 outbreak in March. Again, caution needs to be exercised here. The September PMI reading for ASEAN countries remained subdued. ASEAN is short for Association of Southeast Asian Nations. It comprises Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, and Thailand among others. Further, the pace of demand recovery in China remains modest as per the latest PMI data.

Among the developed countries, the latest flash PMI readings indicate that global recovery is losing steam amid concerns of a second wave of coronavirus, especially in the Eurozone. In short, the buoyancy in exports may be short-lived.

“The PMI readings have been more unreliable than usual as a gauge of the health of Indian manufacturing. Activity has been picking up since the most acute phase of the lockdown passed in May. But the PMIs had until August remained below 50, indicating continued monthly contractions. So, we need to take the readings with a pinch of salt. What’s more, even when containment measures are fully lifted, the extreme damage that has been inflicted to corporate balance sheets means that many firms will continue to struggle," Darren Aw, Asia Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on 1 October.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated