Positives in the September manufacturing PMI data are too good to last

“The PMI readings have been more unreliable than usual as a gauge of the health of Indian manufacturing. Activity has been picking up since the most acute phase of the lockdown passed in May. But the PMIs had until August remained below 50, indicating continued monthly contractions. So, we need to take the readings with a pinch of salt. What’s more, even when containment measures are fully lifted, the extreme damage that has been inflicted to corporate balance sheets means that many firms will continue to struggle," Darren Aw, Asia Economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on 1 October.