Larsen and Toubro: Several positives, limited comfort

In a post-earnings conference call, the management indicated a healthy prospect pipeline of ₹6.83 trillion, up 12% y-o-y. This is spread across domestic and international verticals of around ₹4.7 trillion and ₹2.1 trillion, respectively. The management further said that infrastructure segment order prospects stand at ₹5.3 trillion spread across buildings and factories, transportation, power transmission & distribution and material handling. Hydrocarbon prospects stand at ₹1.2 trillion with significant proportion from international geographies, the management added. Further, a large part of the domestic order book of ₹2.5 trillion is coming from public sector undertakings (PSUs) with around 42% share followed by the states, centre and the private sector, the management said.