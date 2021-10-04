The bad loan episode of FY17-20 had shown that private sector banks price risk better than their public sector peers. A look at the trend in recent weighted average loan rates of both categories shows that this continues to be the case even after the pandemic.

The difference between the weighted average lending rate for fresh rupee loans of public sector banks and private sector lenders has surged in the aftermath of the second wave.

As the adjoining chart shows, the difference between the two lending rates was 132 basis points (bps) in August, sharply up from 95bps in July and 44bps in April. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

View Full Image Pricing risk

In other words, private sector banks charged higher interest rates on loans compared with their public sector peers. In all likelihood, the higher interest rate is owing to an increase in credit risk premium.

Credit risk has increased, especially for small businesses in the wake of the pandemic, as most companies have seen their balance sheet hit.

Even households have shown deterioration in their repayment capacities due to the weakened outlook on income and employment.

Retail loans have been the driver behind loan growth for all banks in the June quarter.

Private sector banks seem to have priced retail loans more conservatively compared with their public sector peers.

To be sure, large private sector lenders have seen growth in their corporate loans too. Wholesale loans to large companies are priced aggressively, although lending to small businesses may have been conservatively priced.

To be sure, several regulatory dispensations have somewhat offset this credit risk perception.

The infusion of liquidity by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also meant that banks could lower interest rates.

This explains the sharp fall in the weighted average lending rate for all banks over the past one year.

What’s more is that the difference between weighted average lending rate on outstanding rupee loans of public sector and private sector lenders has declined.

Simply put, public sector banks may be mispricing risk post the second wave of covid, but are still conservative on balance so far. As such, any adverse impact of another covid wave would be on all lenders equally.

