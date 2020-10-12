Post delisting failure, focus to shift to Vedanta’s dividend payouts

MUMBAI: Shareholders of Vedanta Ltd saw their hopes dashed because of the failed attempt at delisting, which also hammered the stock down 20% in trade today. Shares, however, found support at about ₹97 level, which is little consolation for investors who had bought the stock for delisting gains.

Given that the number of shares tendered of about 1.24 billion stood lower than the 1.34 billion required, the delisting gains did not quite go through as shareholders were expecting.

Even so, the bids were also significantly higher than the initial bids seen during reverse book building. Life Insurance Corporation had said Vedanta’s per-share value is ₹320. This had led to exceptions that the final discovered price will be higher.

Even so, Vedanta’s valuation could be somewhere in between.

A report by SES pegged the fair value at ₹256-310. "Unconfirmed bids proved to be a spoilsport. Had those bids got confirmed, the reverse book building would have discovered a price. There is a lack of clarity as to who were these bidders and why these bids (12.32 crore shares) remained unconfirmed despite an opportunity to get a decent exit price," said Shareholders Empowerment Services in a note released after the delisting failure.

Still, all is not lost for shareholders. Vedanta holds close to 65% in Hindustan Zinc Ltd which is worth more than ₹55,000 crore, and significantly higher than the current value of Vedanta of about ₹37,000 crore.

For existing shareholders, the focus will once again shift to debt maturity, dividends and corporate governance, say analysts. "While pay-outs are not the most efficient way to upstream cash, it can mitigate cash flow issues at the Vedanta parent level, without any corporate governance flags. However, it needs to be seen if management decides on dividends or favours inter-co loans (adequate cushion as per Sec 186 of Companies Act),"

Shareholders have also voiced concerns that Hindustan Zinc’s dividends have not been paid out. Addressing these concerns is critical for Vedanta’s valuations.

"Management's ability to restore minority shareholders confidence is key to retaining/re-rating trading multiples. We find (the failed) delisting is an additional scar, in addition to recurring corporate governance issues," said Ritesh Shah at Investec Securities in a note.

It is evident that corporate governance issues have been weighing on Vedanta’s valuations. While large investors such as LIC peg the fair value of the stock at ₹320 apiece, ₹160-180 was considered as fair value by the Street, which also saw bidding in a similar range.

Still, stock price of below ₹100 shows that investors are worried about realising true value of their investments. Note that Vedanta’s shares are also out of major indices such as the Nifty 50. This will also weigh in the longer run.

