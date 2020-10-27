Post Flipkart deal, ABFRL’s debt outlook improves; sales revival key ahead

Shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) have risen 7.5% since the Flipkart deal announcement on Friday. Flipkart will make a strategic investment of Rs1500 crore in ABFRL for a 7.8% stake in the latter.

The deal comes as a relief for ABFRL, which has been reeling under pressure from high leverage, a factor that has been key overhang for the stock. That, coupled with the covid-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on demand is an obnoxious combination.

Commenting on Flipkart deal, analysts from Kotak Institutional Equities said, “Funds infusion from the Flipkart deal and rights issue (Rs750 crore of Rs1000 crore) as well as inventory unwinding in FY2021 will help bring down ABFRL’s net debt to a more manageable level of Rs510 crore by March 2021." At the end of the June quarter, ABFRL’s net debt stood at ₹3250 crore. Of course, reducing the debt would also lead to savings on interest expenses eventually.

The partnership with Flipkart should also benefit the company in boosting its e-commerce sales for both Madura and Pantaloons. “With the Flipkart partnership, we believe ABFRL will be able to accelerate its e-commerce sales by getting more prominently featured at Flipkart’s online marketplaces (Flipkart and Myntra) that are leaders in online fashion," wrote Kotak’s analysts in a report on 26 October.

The brokerage firm added, “E-commerce contribution to ABFRL’s Madura brands business has been increasing (7.1% in FY2019 and 7.9% in FY2020), but has been rather lackluster for Pantaloons (about 1.1% in FY2019 and FY2020)."

Nonetheless, from a near-to-medium perspective, revival in sales remains paramount for ABFRL as it recovers from the pain inflicted by the health crisis. Recall that standalone revenues had declined as much as 85% year-on-year during the June quarter.

ABFRL is relatively more vulnerable, as demand for apparels has been hit more owing to the discretionary nature of the segment. However, visibility is improving gradually as most shopping malls have now restarted operations. Although, the formal wear category (where ABFRL has high presence) may take longer to revive with many consumers working from home due to the pandemic.

Coming back to the Flipkart deal, activity is heating up in the sector. In a report on 23 October, Edelweiss Securities Ltd analysts pointed out, “Going ahead, we believe, majority of the well-established brands will align with one of the major online platforms (Flipkart, Amazon, JioMart). Also, such a tie-up could extend to other industries to build an integrated platform, potentially similar to what Reliance is doing via Jiomart."

