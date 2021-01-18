Post fundraising, Reliance stock has lost some lustre

Also, as pointed out in these pages last year, the RIL stock had run ahead of the value of the sum of its various parts. “Using the valuation of recent deals in Jio Platforms (EV of about $65 billion), proposed deal with Saudi Aramco (EV of $75 billion) and this one in retail ($57 billion), gives us a $197 billion EV for Reliance’s three segments. Adjusting for minority interest (about $25 billion) in Jio and Retail as well as $4.6 billion of net debt likely to remain by March 2021 gives a value of $174 billion, net to Reliance", analysts at CLSA had said at the time. But RIL’s market cap had risen to around $200 billion in mid-September. Post the correction, the firm’s market cap is closer to the sum of its parts as estimated above.