MUMBAI: Bata India stock, which sprinted ahead just before the pandemic following rapid growth in its premium segment, may now have to face some rough weather. Some of the shift toward high-end products could be struck by discretionary spending slowing down. Shares of Bata were trading marginally lower on Thursday but were down about 5.5% in the past month.

In a post-lockdown update, the firm recently announced it has opened about 1,200 of its 1,400 stores. The firm also said its manufacturing plant at Batanagar has reopened. Manufacturing is restricted in terms of hours and days as the firm has stock, which means the need to produce is limited.

But volume growth in the next few months may be hit the brakes. Further, the pandemic has roiled normal life and households are now holding back discretionary spending. Schools have not yet re-opened, while offices are partially open with low attendance. Social and other gatherings have also been restricted. As a result, sales growth may shrink.

“We expect revenues to decline by 30% in FY21 owing to impact of COVID-19 on inventories build-up in the channel, weak demand for premium products, and closure of retail stores in metros. However, with the onset of the festival season from Q2 FY21, we believe the second half of FY21 would see some respite from the Covid’19-struck demand with progressive normalization seen in FY22," said analysts at Axis Securities Ltd.

Bata’s margin expansion stemmed largely from a steady increase in premiumising its products could get squeezed too. In FY20, about 50% of its revenues were in the premium segment. Besides, the average selling price of its products, which has been steadily rising, could be at risk this year. The average selling price could surpass pre-covid 19 levels only in FY23, say analysts.

Further, Bata might find it harder to reduce costs in the post-pandemic slowdown due to its large employee base. Analysts say that it may succeed in controlling rental costs, which is about 12% of its revenue as some rents are being re-negotiated. But the decline in operating margins could be stiff this year as volumes and realisations play spoilsport.

This could impact its valuations. The stock is quoting at a stiff price-earnings of 50 times its FY20 earnings. Even on forward earnings, valuations are rich. “We believe at 44 times FY23 estimated earnings per share the stock is trading at expensive valuations which could be difficult to sustain due to further slowdown in the economy leading to lower discretionary spends," said analysts at Axis Securities.

