Post pandemic, Bata’s premiumisation drive could take a step back

“We expect revenues to decline by 30% in FY21 owing to impact of COVID-19 on inventories build-up in the channel, weak demand for premium products, and closure of retail stores in metros. However, with the onset of the festival season from Q2 FY21, we believe the second half of FY21 would see some respite from the Covid’19-struck demand with progressive normalization seen in FY22," said analysts at Axis Securities Ltd.