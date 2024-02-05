Post strong Q3, investors may remain checked in to Indian Hotels

Investors have cheered the strong commentary of The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) management post the December quarter (Q3FY24) earnings, taking the stock to a 52-week high of ₹515.95 apiece on Friday. IHCL has guided for double-digit revenue growth in FY25, driven by growth in its portfolio, new brands and businesses. It sees portfolio growth primarily through management contracts. IHCL has raised management fees to ₹319 crore in the nine months of FY24, doubling from ₹156 crore in the corresponding period of FY20. Management contracts account for 42% of operational inventory, and form 76% of the pipeline.