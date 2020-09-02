Post their best August since 1986, a lot could go wrong for global equities

MUMBAI: The MSCI World index rose 6.6% in August, and as per analysts this is the best performance for the month since 1986.

A key contributor to this move is said to be the US Federal Reserve’s new flexible approach to inflation. Global equity investors look convinced that an ultra-accommodative monetary policy is here to stay, at least for now. This means, with interest rates at historically low levels, more money is likely to find its way into equities.

However, the downside risks to this liquidity-fuelled stock market rally are aplenty. These include, delayed economic recovery, second wave of coronavirus, a technology bubble and an unexpected US election outcome.

"Stock markets have been pricing in an aggressive rebound in corporate profits, which will be tough to achieve if economic growth falters. Investors also appear to be banking on a coronavirus vaccine or medical breakthrough that would allow the economy to get back on track more quickly. But even with better news on the coronavirus treatment front, the economy will struggle to get back to pre-pandemic conditions since many sectors have been severely damaged," Bob Doll, senior portfolio strategist at Nuveen Asset Management said.

Doll warned that stocks have already priced in what looks like a best-case scenario, meaning markets could be subject to negative surprises.

A tailwind of better-than-expected economic data and spectacular performance of technology stocks is keeping spirits high on Wall Street. The record high levels of S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average in August, have also contributed to gains of the MSCI World index.

Economists say it is too early to rejoice any improvement in macro data. So, market participants shouldn’t get carried away by it. Analysts caution of a technology bubble. They feel US equity indices have become extremely concentrated with a handful of companies driving the index. So, a reversal in performance of these companies would weigh on the overall market.

"Following their substantial outperformance throughout the COVID-19 crisis so far, the five largest US companies – Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft – now account for 24% of the S&P 500’s market capitalisation. This is a record high, and around 6ppts higher than the weight of the top five stocks at the peak of the late-1990s tech bubble," said Daniel Grosvenor, director equity strategy, Oxford Economics.

Grosvenor’s report dated 2 September added that valuations are stretched with their earnings weight far lower than market cap.

Meanwhile, for now, global fund managers have ranked US elections as the third-biggest tail risk showed the latest BofA Securities survey. However, analysts say, as the event draws nearer, the outcome of the US election will take centre stage for global equities.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated