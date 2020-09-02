Post their best August since 1986, a lot could go wrong for global equities

"Stock markets have been pricing in an aggressive rebound in corporate profits, which will be tough to achieve if economic growth falters. Investors also appear to be banking on a coronavirus vaccine or medical breakthrough that would allow the economy to get back on track more quickly. But even with better news on the coronavirus treatment front, the economy will struggle to get back to pre-pandemic conditions since many sectors have been severely damaged," Bob Doll, senior portfolio strategist at Nuveen Asset Management said.