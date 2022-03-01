Biocon Ltd’s shares plunged nearly 12% on NSE on Monday after its arm Biocon Biologics Ltd (BBL) announced the acquisition of biosimilar assets of American pharmaceutical company Viatris Inc. Indian stock markets were closed on Tuesday. What’s more, Viatris’ shares slumped 24.3% on Nasdaq on Monday. While the fall is also a reaction to Viatris’ Q4 results (the company follows the calendar year), analysts are worried about its growth outlook after it divested the biosimilar business.

The consideration for the acquisition is $3.3 billion in stock and cash. As per management estimates, this is valued at 3.8–3.0 times CY22–23E revenue and 16.7–13.3 times CY22–23E Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). Motilal Oswal Financial Services reckons the valuations are expensive for acquiring Viatris’ commercial infrastructure assets in the developed markets. “Of the cash consideration of $2 billion (on closing), about $800 million will be from the recent equity infusions into BBL and remainder via debt," said the brokerage.

View Full Image Disappointing show

Currently, in developed markets, Viatris handles the regulatory filings, supply chains and commercialization for Biocon while Biocon focuses on product development and manufacturing. This acquisition would forward-integrate Biocon in the biosimilar value chain with additional responsibility of commercializing the products it develops. The execution will be key for Biocon.

Vishal Manchanda, analyst, Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities, said: “The onus of commercialization in US, Europe and other emerging markets lies entirely on Biocon now. Besides high debt on its books, Biocon faces the risk of faltering on execution since it has limited experience. Until the company showcases meaningful results from this acquisition, investors are expected to be on the sidelines."

Analysts said if Biocon manages to direct the growth of the business in the right manner, it could be a game changer. The company’s shares have underperformed the sectoral index, Nifty Pharma, in the past one year.

“The underperformance of the stock is a confluence of factors such as lack of significant market share in key products and Bicara and Adagio adjustments impacting the profit and loss account. Also, the delays in launching products amid missing the contracting period have pushed potential earnings to next year," Cyndrella Carvalho, analyst, Centrum Broking Ltd, said.

As such, post-acquisition, Biocon’s position as an integrated enterprise could work in its favour. “The integrated entity is likely to handle price erosion better.

Also, in times of rising competition, the ability for an integrated entity to take price decline is higher, thereby offering attractive pricing to its customers," she added.

