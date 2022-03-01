Why the Biocon-Viatris deal has pleased no one

The consideration for the acquisition is $3.3 billion in stock and cash. As per management estimates, this is valued at 3.8–3.0 times CY22–23E revenue and 16.7–13.3 times CY22–23E Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization). Motilal Oswal Financial Services reckons the valuations are expensive for acquiring Viatris’ commercial infrastructure assets in the developed markets. “Of the cash consideration of $2 billion (on closing), about $800 million will be from the recent equity infusions into BBL and remainder via debt," said the brokerage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}