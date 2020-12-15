Potential Air India-Tata deal raises hopes of consolidation in aviation

The Air India Ltd sale is finally showing signs of taking off. Multiple expressions of interest have been received for the strategic disinvestment of the airline, the government said on Monday. While the identity of all bidders hasn’t been revealed, news reports suggest the Tata group and a consortium involving Air India employees are among the suitors.

With the Tata group already having established its presence in the aviation sector, there are some hopes of consolidation in the industry if it is successful with its bid. Varun Ginodia, an analyst with Ambit Capital Pvt. Ltd, said, “The likely acquisition of Air India by the Tata group is positive in the long run as it paves way for consolidation."

Cumulatively, Air India, AirAsia and Vistara commanded a domestic market share of 22.9% in October, according to data from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. That will easily make it the second-largest player in the sector, after IndiGo, which enjoys a market share of 55.5%. Currently, SpiceJet is the second-largest domestic airline with a share of 13.4%.

Ginodia added, “The Tatas may eventually have three wings—a low-cost carrier (by merging Air India Express and AirAsia India), a full-service carrier (by merging Vistara and Air India) and ground handling services. Of course, before this, the Tatas will have to simplify the complex structures with its partners in its existing airlines." Needless to say, that is the big if in the equation.

Vistara is a joint venture (JV) of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA), wherein the former holds a 51% stake and SIA holds 49%. Reports suggest the latter isn’t keen on joining the bid for Air India. Further, Tata Sons has a 51% stake in AirAsia India whereas AirAsia Berhad owns the rest. Unconfirmed reports have said Tata’s bid is said to have been submitted through AirAsia India. Overall, Tata group’s seemingly complex interests in the sector may make the process more challenging.

Besides, as Mahantesh Sabarad, head of retail research, SBICAP Securities Ltd, said, “Mergers are not easy. Remember, Jet Airways’ merger with Air Sahara and Kingfisher Airlines’ merger with Air Deccan were highly unsuccessful."

But all is not lost. Whether consolidation happens or not in the process, Air India may well see a turnaround with Tata by its side. According to Sabarad, “If Tata acquires Air India, the country will have a better control over the international passenger traffic versus loss of share to foreign airlines currently. The main thing one has to watch is the price that the Tata group will pay for Air India. Here, the current downturn may help keep valuations low."

At the same time, the hope of consolidation, and a potential improvement in the pricing environment may help the government get a decent bid as well.

