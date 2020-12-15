Potential Air India-Tata deal raises hopes of consolidation in aviation

But all is not lost. Whether consolidation happens or not in the process, Air India may well see a turnaround with Tata by its side. According to Sabarad, “If Tata acquires Air India, the country will have a better control over the international passenger traffic versus loss of share to foreign airlines currently. The main thing one has to watch is the price that the Tata group will pay for Air India. Here, the current downturn may help keep valuations low."