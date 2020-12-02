Potential deal with GIC provides Phoenix Mills enough legroom for expansion

The company has signed a non-binding term sheet with GIC, to sell 26% stake in select assets. These include its Mumbai (Kurla) and Pune malls and Mumbai (Kurla) offices having a total leasable area of 3.36 million square feet.

Analysts say, the expected equity inflow from this deal has got the Street excited. The aforementioned assets are valued at a total enterprise value of ₹5600-5700 crore. So, analysts estimate cash flow of more than ₹1000 crore once the deal concludes even after adjusting for ₹1600 crore debt. The company intends to use the proceeds from this deal to fund its growth plans via greenfield and brownfield expansions. This is in addition to ₹1100 crore the company raised in August via a qualified institutional placement. At the end of Q2FY21, the company’s cash flows stood at around Rs1800 crore.

Further, GIC has an option to increase its stake in these assets to 35% within 12 months of the proposed transaction. If the company opts for this alternative then that would translate into Rs1500-2300 crore of cash flow, analysts at Antique Stock Broking Limited said in a report on 2 December.

It should be noted that this is the company’s second platform deal, the first was it Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in 2017. Analysts say, the capitalisation rate (cap rate) for these assets works out to 6.6%, which is lower than the current benchmark rate of 8% for such deals. This indicates that the buyer is ready to pay a premium for these assets in spite of the lockdown having impacted consumption and rental income for FY21, they added. A cap rate is a real estate valuation measure which is used to compare different real estate investments. It is calculated as the ratio between the net operating income of an asset and the original capital cost or its current market value.

This confidence of private equity investors is reflecting in the stock’s sharp rise. But analysts caution that investors shouldn’t get carried away by the stock’s runaway rally. Resumption of multiplex and improving mall footfalls are positive, but pandemic-led demand uncertainty for discretionary spends is still not out of the way. Analysts caution that rental incomes for these assets would well be under pressure, in the near-term.

