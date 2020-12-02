Potential deal with GIC provides Phoenix Mills enough legroom for expansion

It should be noted that this is the company’s second platform deal, the first was it Canada Pension Plan Investment Board in 2017. Analysts say, the capitalisation rate (cap rate) for these assets works out to 6.6%, which is lower than the current benchmark rate of 8% for such deals. This indicates that the buyer is ready to pay a premium for these assets in spite of the lockdown having impacted consumption and rental income for FY21, they added. A cap rate is a real estate valuation measure which is used to compare different real estate investments. It is calculated as the ratio between the net operating income of an asset and the original capital cost or its current market value.