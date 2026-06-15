Power stocks gain charge as record demand boosts earnings outlook

Power demand is burning bright and is expected to remain firm in the near term, aided by warmer temperatures and a delayed monsoon amid warnings of a deficient season. As a result, power sector companies appear poised for a strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) earnings performance.
India’s power demand rose 11.6% year-on-year in May, according to a Nuvama Institutional Equities report, with peak demand touching an all-time high of about 270 GW, compared with 231 GW in May 2025.
The momentum has continued into June. Average daily demand grew 10.6% in the first week of the month, according to an 8 June report by JM Financial Institutional Securities. For the first two months of Q1FY27, demand growth stands at 8%, sharply higher than the 1.9% increase seen in Q4FY26.