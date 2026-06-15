Power stocks gain charge as record demand boosts earnings outlook

Power demand is burning bright and is expected to remain firm in the near term, aided by warmer temperatures and a delayed monsoon amid warnings of a deficient season. As a result, power sector companies appear poised for a strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) earnings performance.
Power demand is burning bright and is expected to remain firm in the near term, aided by warmer temperatures and a delayed monsoon amid warnings of a deficient season. As a result, power sector companies appear poised for a strong June-quarter (Q1FY27) earnings performance.
India’s power demand rose 11.6% year-on-year in May, according to a Nuvama Institutional Equities report, with peak demand touching an all-time high of about 270 GW, compared with 231 GW in May 2025.
India’s power demand rose 11.6% year-on-year in May, according to a Nuvama Institutional Equities report, with peak demand touching an all-time high of about 270 GW, compared with 231 GW in May 2025.
The momentum has continued into June. Average daily demand grew 10.6% in the first week of the month, according to an 8 June report by JM Financial Institutional Securities. For the first two months of Q1FY27, demand growth stands at 8%, sharply higher than the 1.9% increase seen in Q4FY26.
Thermal boost
The stronger demand environment has translated into higher capacity utilization, or plant load factors (PLFs), for thermal power generators.
According to the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), all-India thermal PLF rose to 71.5% in May from 67.7% a year earlier.
Among the notable gainers were NTPC, whose PLF improved to 77.2% from 74.9% in May 2025, and Tata Power Co., whose PLF increased to 76.6% from 72.7%, according to Nuvama.
The demand spike has also lifted volumes on the India Energy Exchange (IEX), where electricity traded volumes rose about 19% year-on-year in May. At the same time, average prices in the real-time market climbed 21% to ₹4.2 per unit.
Among listed companies, JSW Energy and Adani Power, which sell 20-30% of their total generation in the spot market, stand to benefit the most from stronger realizations.
IEX accounts for about 8% of India’s total power consumption and plays a critical role in meeting last-minute or unanticipated demand.
Renewable rise
Renewable energy (RE) generation grew 20% in May. Apart from intense summer heat, the increase was supported by substantial capacity additions. India added 51 GW of renewable energy capacity in FY26, compared with 29 GW in FY25, according to CEA data.
Among individual companies, NTPC Green Energy and Adani Green Energy led capacity additions with 5.5 GW and 5.1 GW, respectively.
Renewables are expected to remain a key growth segment, with around 138 GW of capacity currently under construction, according to JM Financial.
Storage opportunity
However, the rapid growth in renewable generation is creating a widening divergence between supply and demand during different hours of the day, leading to significant volatility in spot prices.
According to IEX hourly data, spot prices fell as low as ₹0.15 per unit during solar generation hours in May, when supply rose to 53 GW against demand of only about 9 GW. In contrast, demand surged to 75 GW during evening peak hours while supply was just 1.8 GW, pushing spot prices to the exchange cap of ₹10 per unit.
This sharp price differential is creating an attractive arbitrage opportunity for companies investing in battery energy storage systems (BESS).
Acme Solar Holdings, which commissioned 2.3 GWh of BESS capacity in FY26, said in its Q4FY26 earnings presentation that it is generating a net realization (sale price minus purchase price) of ₹2.2 crore per day from its BESS assets, equivalent to a gain of about ₹9.2 per unit.
Meanwhile, the BSE Utilities index has gained about 13% from its 30 March low, against 5% for Sensex. Among the biggest gainers are Adani Green Energy (up 84%), Adani Energy Solutions (up 59%), and Acme Solar (up 28%).
Scorching heat and improved spot market realizations could keep the spark alive in power sector stocks in the near term.